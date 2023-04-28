Trey Mancini -- with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, on April 28 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini has a double, three home runs and four walks while hitting .241.

In 12 of 21 games this season (57.1%) Mancini has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (23.8%).

Looking at the 21 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (14.3%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Mancini has driven home a run in seven games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 19.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored at least once six times this season (28.6%), including three games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 5 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings