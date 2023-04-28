Seiya Suzuki -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, on April 28 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

  • Suzuki is batting .283 with two doubles, a home run and six walks.
  • In 75.0% of his games this season (nine of 12), Suzuki has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (25.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • Suzuki has driven in a run in five games this season (41.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in six games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins' 4.58 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to allow 32 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
  • Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.62 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 27 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.62), 67th in WHIP (1.390), and 17th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
