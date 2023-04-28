The Chicago Cubs and Patrick Wisdom, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

  • Wisdom has 20 hits, which leads Chicago hitters this season, while batting .241 with 14 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 105th, his on-base percentage ranks 111th, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
  • Wisdom has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 31.8% of his games in 2023, and 9.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Wisdom has driven in a run in nine games this season (40.9%), including five games with more than one RBI (22.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 14 games this season (63.6%), including five multi-run games (22.7%).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 8
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (100.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (100.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (50.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (75.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Marlins have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.58).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 32 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
  • Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.62 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 27 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander went 4 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.62), 67th in WHIP (1.390), and 17th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
