Luis Robert -- .132 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on April 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Rays.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Luis Robert At The Plate

  • Robert is batting .223 with six doubles, five home runs and four walks.
  • Robert has gotten a hit in 15 of 25 games this year (60.0%), with at least two hits on six occasions (24.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in 16.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 28.0% of his games this year, Robert has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (12.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 11 games this season (44.0%), including three multi-run games (12.0%).

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 15
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%)
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 2.83 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.6 per game).
  • The Rays are sending Eflin (3-0) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.81, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
