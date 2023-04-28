After going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Lenyn Sosa and the Chicago White Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Zach Eflin) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

Sosa is batting .133 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.

Sosa has a hit in six of 14 games played this year (42.9%), but zero multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Sosa has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

