Crypto.com Arena is where the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) and Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) will clash on Friday at 10:30 PM ET. LeBron James and Ja Morant are players to watch for the Lakers and Grizzlies, respectively.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Friday, April 28

Lakers' Last Game

On Wednesday, the Grizzlies knocked off the Lakers 116-99, led by Desmond Bane with 33 points (plus five assists and 10 rebounds). Davis was the leading scorer for the losing squad with 31 points while chipping in one assist and 19 boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 31 19 1 1 2 1 Austin Reaves 17 8 6 1 0 3 LeBron James 15 10 5 1 1 1

Grizzlies' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Desmond Bane 33 10 5 0 0 4 Ja Morant 31 10 7 1 0 2 Jaren Jackson Jr. 18 10 0 1 2 2

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis paces his team in rebounds per contest (12.5), and also posts 25.9 points and 2.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 2 blocked shots.

James puts up a team-best 28.9 points per game. He is also averaging 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists, shooting 50% from the field and 32.1% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

D'Angelo Russell paces the Lakers at 6.2 assists per game, while also putting up 3 rebounds and 17.8 points.

Jarred Vanderbilt is posting 7.9 points, 2.4 assists and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Malik Beasley puts up 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Morant is putting up team highs in points (26.2 per game) and assists (8.1). And he is contributing 5.9 rebounds, making 46.6% of his shots from the field and 30.7% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. gets the Grizzlies 18.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 3 blocked shots (first in NBA).

Bane gets the Grizzlies 21.5 points, 5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Tyus Jones gets the Grizzlies 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Dillon Brooks is averaging 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, making 39.6% of his shots from the field and 32.6% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis LAL 21.7 13.6 2.8 1.4 3.4 0.3 Jaren Jackson Jr. MEM 21.8 7.1 1.6 0.7 2.1 1.9 LeBron James LAL 25.1 9.7 6.1 0.8 1.2 2.5 Desmond Bane MEM 21.7 5.5 3.7 0.3 0.2 2.7 Austin Reaves LAL 18.8 3.8 4.9 0.5 0.1 2.2 Ja Morant MEM 16.5 5.1 5.6 0.7 0.2 1.5

