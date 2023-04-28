On Friday, Ian Happ (.356 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Padres.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .408 this season while batting .302 with 16 walks and 12 runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.

Happ has had a hit in 17 of 23 games this year (73.9%), including multiple hits six times (26.1%).

He has gone deep in two of 23 games played this year, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Happ has had an RBI in eight games this season (34.8%), including three multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in nine games this year (39.1%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 8 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

