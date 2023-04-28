On Friday, Ian Happ (.356 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Padres.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ian Happ At The Plate

  • Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .408 this season while batting .302 with 16 walks and 12 runs scored.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.
  • Happ has had a hit in 17 of 23 games this year (73.9%), including multiple hits six times (26.1%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 23 games played this year, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Happ has had an RBI in eight games this season (34.8%), including three multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in nine games this year (39.1%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 8
10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins' 4.58 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (32 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.62 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 27 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.390 WHIP ranks 67th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 17th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.