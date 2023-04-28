Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Marlins - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Ian Happ (.356 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Padres.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .408 this season while batting .302 with 16 walks and 12 runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.
- Happ has had a hit in 17 of 23 games this year (73.9%), including multiple hits six times (26.1%).
- He has gone deep in two of 23 games played this year, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Happ has had an RBI in eight games this season (34.8%), including three multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in nine games this year (39.1%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|8
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (87.5%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (50.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.58 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (32 total, 1.2 per game).
- Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.62 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 27 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.390 WHIP ranks 67th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 17th.
