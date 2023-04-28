On Friday, Eric Hosmer (.207 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Padres.

Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Eric Hosmer At The Plate

  • Hosmer is hitting .231 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • In 47.6% of his games this year (10 of 21), Hosmer has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (19.0%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has gone deep in two of 21 games played this season, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Hosmer has driven in a run in nine games this season (42.9%), including three games with more than one RBI (14.3%).
  • In four games this year (19.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 7
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins' 4.58 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (32 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Luzardo (2-1 with a 3.62 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.62), 67th in WHIP (1.390), and 17th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
