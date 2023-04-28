On Friday, Eric Hosmer (.207 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Padres.

Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Eric Hosmer At The Plate

Hosmer is hitting .231 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.

In 47.6% of his games this year (10 of 21), Hosmer has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (19.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in two of 21 games played this season, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Hosmer has driven in a run in nine games this season (42.9%), including three games with more than one RBI (14.3%).

In four games this year (19.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 7 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings