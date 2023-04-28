Elvis Andrus -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on April 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

  • Andrus is batting .187 with three doubles and six walks.
  • In 14 of 26 games this season (53.8%) Andrus has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (11.5%).
  • He has not hit a home run in his 26 games this season.
  • Andrus has driven in a run in three games this year (11.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (11.5%).
  • In six of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 16
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (43.8%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (6.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (12.5%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.83).
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.6 per game).
  • Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty threw five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • In three games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.81, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .242 against him.
