Elvis Andrus -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on April 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is batting .187 with three doubles and six walks.

In 14 of 26 games this season (53.8%) Andrus has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (11.5%).

He has not hit a home run in his 26 games this season.

Andrus has driven in a run in three games this year (11.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (11.5%).

In six of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 16 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (43.8%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (6.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (12.5%)

Rays Pitching Rankings