Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Eloy Jimenez (batting .184 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBI), take on starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Rays.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is batting .174 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Jimenez has had a base hit in 11 of 18 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In 18 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- In six games this year, Jimenez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in six of 18 games so far this year.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|10
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (50.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Rays have a 2.83 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.6 per game).
- The Rays will send Eflin (3-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty tossed five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.81, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .242 batting average against him.
