The Chicago White Sox, including Eloy Jimenez (batting .184 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBI), take on starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Rays.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

  • Jimenez is batting .174 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
  • Jimenez has had a base hit in 11 of 18 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • In 18 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • In six games this year, Jimenez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in six of 18 games so far this year.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 10
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Rays have a 2.83 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rays surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.6 per game).
  • The Rays will send Eflin (3-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty tossed five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.81, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .242 batting average against him.
