Dansby Swanson -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, on April 28 at 6:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Padres.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

  • Swanson is hitting .284 with three doubles, a home run and 17 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 18th and he is 136th in slugging.
  • Swanson has picked up a hit in 47.8% of his 23 games this season, with more than one hit in 34.8% of them.
  • He has homered in one of 23 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this year, Swanson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 11 games this season (47.8%), including five multi-run games (21.7%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 8
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%)
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Marlins have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to allow 32 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
  • The Marlins are sending Luzardo (2-1) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.62 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.390 WHIP ranks 67th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
