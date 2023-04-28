Dansby Swanson -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, on April 28 at 6:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Padres.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson is hitting .284 with three doubles, a home run and 17 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 18th and he is 136th in slugging.

Swanson has picked up a hit in 47.8% of his 23 games this season, with more than one hit in 34.8% of them.

He has homered in one of 23 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year, Swanson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 11 games this season (47.8%), including five multi-run games (21.7%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 8 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings