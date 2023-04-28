On Friday, April 28, Luis Arraez's Miami Marlins (13-13) host Nico Hoerner's Chicago Cubs (14-10) at LoanDepot park. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Marlins as -110 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cubs -110 moneyline odds to win. The total for the matchup is listed at 7.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Jesus Luzardo - MIA (2-1, 3.62 ERA) vs Marcus Stroman - CHC (2-2, 2.17 ERA)

Cubs vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have won four out of the six games in which they've been favored.

The Marlins have a 5-4 record (winning 55.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Miami.

Over the last 10 games, the Marlins were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just two times, and they split those games.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Miami combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Cubs have won in six, or 54.5%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Cubs have a mark of 6-5 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Cubs had a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yan Gomes 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Nelson Velazquez 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+275)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 3rd Win NL Central +500 - 3rd

