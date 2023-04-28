Cody Bellinger returns to action for the Chicago Cubs against Jesus Luzardo and the Miami MarlinsApril 28 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 28 against the Dodgers) he went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger has five doubles, five home runs and nine walks while batting .300.

He ranks 28th in batting average, 31st in on base percentage, and 18th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

Bellinger has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (14 of 21), with multiple hits six times (28.6%).

Looking at the 21 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (23.8%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Bellinger has driven in a run in 12 games this season (57.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 14 of 21 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 8 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (87.5%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings