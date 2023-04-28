Cody Bellinger returns to action for the Chicago Cubs against Jesus Luzardo and the Miami MarlinsApril 28 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 28 against the Dodgers) he went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

  • Bellinger has five doubles, five home runs and nine walks while batting .300.
  • He ranks 28th in batting average, 31st in on base percentage, and 18th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
  • Bellinger has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (14 of 21), with multiple hits six times (28.6%).
  • Looking at the 21 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (23.8%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Bellinger has driven in a run in 12 games this season (57.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 14 of 21 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 8
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (87.5%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%)
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (32 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Marlins are sending Luzardo (2-1) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.62 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.62), 67th in WHIP (1.390), and 17th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
