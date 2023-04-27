Yasmani Grandal -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the hill, on April 27 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal has 18 hits, which is tops among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .257 with nine extra-base hits.

Grandal has gotten a hit in 11 of 21 games this year (52.4%), with multiple hits on five occasions (23.8%).

In 21 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Grandal has driven in a run in six games this year (28.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In five of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 14 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Rays Pitching Rankings