Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays (20-5) meet Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox (7-18) in the series opener at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday, April 27. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +125. A 7-run total is set in the contest.

White Sox vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan - TB (4-0, 1.86 ERA) vs Dylan Cease - CHW (2-0, 2.73 ERA)

White Sox vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 24 times this season and won 20, or 83.3%, of those games.

The Rays have gone 17-1 (winning 94.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Rays went 7-3 over the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been victorious in two, or 12.5%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have won all of their eight games in which they were named as at least a +125 moneyline underdog.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 0-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

White Sox vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+325) Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+260) Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+250) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Luis Robert 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 3rd

