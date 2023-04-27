After going 1-for-2 in his most recent game, Romy Gonzalez and the Chicago White Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Shane McClanahan) at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is batting .129 with .

Gonzalez has a hit in four of 16 games played this season (25.0%), but zero multi-hit games.

He has not homered in his 16 games this year.

Gonzalez has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored in one of 16 games.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 11 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings