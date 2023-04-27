Romy Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
After going 1-for-2 in his most recent game, Romy Gonzalez and the Chicago White Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Shane McClanahan) at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Romy Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is batting .129 with .
- Gonzalez has a hit in four of 16 games played this season (25.0%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has not homered in his 16 games this year.
- Gonzalez has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored in one of 16 games.
Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|11
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (27.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Rays' 2.74 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.6 per game).
- McClanahan makes the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.86 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the lefty went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (1.86), 18th in WHIP (1.034), and 10th in K/9 (11.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
