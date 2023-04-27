Lenyn Sosa Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Thursday, Lenyn Sosa (.121 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and an RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Lenyn Sosa At The Plate
- Sosa is hitting .122 with a double, a home run and a walk.
- Sosa has a base hit in five of 13 games played this season (38.5%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one of 13 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Sosa has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 2.74 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.6 per game).
- The Rays are sending McClanahan (4-0) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.86 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 1.86 ERA ranks seventh, 1.034 WHIP ranks 18th, and 11.5 K/9 ranks 10th.
