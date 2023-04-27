Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Jake Burger, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is hitting .213 with three doubles, five home runs and five walks.
- This season, Burger has tallied at least one hit in eight of 17 games (47.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in 29.4% of his games in 2023 (five of 17), and 9.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Burger has picked up an RBI in five games this season (29.4%), with two or more RBI in three of them (17.6%).
- He has scored in six games this season (35.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|10
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Rays have a 2.74 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 14 home runs (0.6 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- McClanahan makes the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.86 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the left-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (1.86), 18th in WHIP (1.034), and 10th in K/9 (11.5).
