The Chicago White Sox and Jake Burger, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Jake Burger At The Plate

  • Burger is hitting .213 with three doubles, five home runs and five walks.
  • This season, Burger has tallied at least one hit in eight of 17 games (47.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in 29.4% of his games in 2023 (five of 17), and 9.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Burger has picked up an RBI in five games this season (29.4%), with two or more RBI in three of them (17.6%).
  • He has scored in six games this season (35.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 10
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (30.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Rays have a 2.74 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up 14 home runs (0.6 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
  • McClanahan makes the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.86 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the left-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (1.86), 18th in WHIP (1.034), and 10th in K/9 (11.5).
