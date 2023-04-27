The Chicago White Sox and Elvis Andrus, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

  • Andrus is hitting .195 with three doubles and six walks.
  • Andrus has picked up a hit in 14 of 25 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has not gone deep in his 25 games this season.
  • Andrus has picked up an RBI in three games this year (12.0%), with more than one RBI in three of them (12.0%).
  • He has scored at least once six times this year (24.0%), including one multi-run game.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 16
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (43.8%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (6.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (12.5%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Rays' 2.74 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up 14 home runs (0.6 per game), the fewest in baseball.
  • McClanahan makes the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.86 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (1.86), 18th in WHIP (1.034), and 10th in K/9 (11.5).
