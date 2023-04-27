Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Elvis Andrus, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is hitting .195 with three doubles and six walks.
- Andrus has picked up a hit in 14 of 25 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has not gone deep in his 25 games this season.
- Andrus has picked up an RBI in three games this year (12.0%), with more than one RBI in three of them (12.0%).
- He has scored at least once six times this year (24.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|16
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (43.8%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (6.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (12.5%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Rays' 2.74 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 14 home runs (0.6 per game), the fewest in baseball.
- McClanahan makes the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.86 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (1.86), 18th in WHIP (1.034), and 10th in K/9 (11.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.