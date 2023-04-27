After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Shane McClanahan) at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

  • Jimenez is batting .172 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
  • Jimenez has picked up a hit in 10 games this year (58.8%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has gone deep in two of 17 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this year, Jimenez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in six games this year (35.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 10
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have a 2.74 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow 14 home runs (0.6 per game), the fewest in the league.
  • McClanahan (4-0) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 1.86 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (1.86), 18th in WHIP (1.034), and 10th in K/9 (11.5).
