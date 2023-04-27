Xander Bogaerts' San Diego Padres (13-13) and Nico Hoerner's Chicago Cubs (13-10) will clash in the series rubber match on Thursday, April 27 at Wrigley Field. The game will start at 2:20 PM ET.

The Padres are listed as -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cubs (+125).

Cubs vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo - SD (2-1, 2.78 ERA) vs Hayden Wesneski - CHC (1-1, 4.67 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Cubs versus Padres game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Cubs (+125) in this matchup, means that you think the Cubs will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.50 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Patrick Wisdom get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Cubs vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have been favorites in 14 games this season and won seven (50%) of those contests.

The Padres have gone 3-5 (winning only 37.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and went 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Cubs have won in five of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Cubs have been a +125 moneyline underdog on four occasions this season and won every game.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 3rd Win NL Central +500 - 3rd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.