How to Watch the Cubs vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner take the field at Wrigley Field against Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres on Thursday.
Cubs vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs have hit 30 homers this season, which ranks 11th in the league.
- Chicago is fifth in MLB with a .443 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cubs' .276 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
- Chicago has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 130.
- The Cubs have an OBP of .347 this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Cubs have shown patience at the plate this season with the third-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-most in the majors.
- Chicago has pitched to a 3.40 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.
- The Cubs have a combined 1.164 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Hayden Wesneski (1-1) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.
- In four starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- In four starts this season, Wesneski has lasted five or more innings one time, with an average of 4.3 innings per appearance.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/21/2023
|Dodgers
|W 13-0
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Julio Urías
|4/22/2023
|Dodgers
|L 9-4
|Home
|Hayden Wesneski
|Dustin May
|4/23/2023
|Dodgers
|L 7-3
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Clayton Kershaw
|4/25/2023
|Padres
|W 6-0
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Blake Snell
|4/26/2023
|Padres
|L 5-3
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Michael Wacha
|4/27/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Hayden Wesneski
|Seth Lugo
|4/28/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Jesús Luzardo
|4/29/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Caleb Kilian
|Edward Cabrera
|4/30/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Bryan Hoeing
|5/1/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|MacKenzie Gore
|5/2/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|Trevor Williams
