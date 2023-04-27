Xander Bogaerts and Nico Hoerner will be among the star attractions when the San Diego Padres face the Chicago Cubs on Thursday at 2:20 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

The favored Padres have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +125.

Cubs vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -155 +125 - - - - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 2-2.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Cubs and their opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cubs' past 10 contests.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have won in five of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Chicago is undefeated in four games this season when it's the underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

So far this season, Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 12 of its 23 games with a total.

The Cubs have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-8 6-2 6-6 7-4 7-8 6-2

