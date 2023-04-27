Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Thursday, Andrew Benintendi (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Blue Jays.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi has an OPS of .706, fueled by an OBP of .354 to go with a slugging percentage of .352. All three of those stats rank first among Chicago hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 135th in the league in slugging.
- Benintendi is batting .333 during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- In 86.4% of his games this year (19 of 22), Benintendi has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (31.8%) he recorded at least two.
- In 22 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Benintendi has had an RBI in five games this year.
- In 12 of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|15
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (86.7%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (13.3%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Rays' 2.74 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.6 per game).
- The Rays will send McClanahan (4-0) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.86 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old's 1.86 ERA ranks seventh, 1.034 WHIP ranks 18th, and 11.5 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
