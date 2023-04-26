The Chicago White Sox, including Romy Gonzalez (batting .000 in his past 10 games, with ), take on starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Wednesday at 1:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:07 PM ET

1:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Romy Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is hitting .103 with .

Gonzalez has a hit in three of 15 games played this season (20.0%), but no multi-hit games.

In 15 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Gonzalez has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored in one of 15 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 10 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings