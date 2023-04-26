On Wednesday, Patrick Wisdom (.732 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom has 20 hits, which leads Chicago hitters this season, while batting .250 with 14 extra-base hits.

He ranks 99th in batting average, 108th in on base percentage, and fifth in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Wisdom has picked up a hit in 12 of 21 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

He has homered in 33.3% of his games this year, and 10.2% of his trips to the plate.

Wisdom has driven in a run in nine games this year (42.9%), including five games with more than one RBI (23.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 13 games this year (61.9%), including five multi-run games (23.8%).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 8 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (100.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (100.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (50.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (75.0%)

