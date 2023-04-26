On Wednesday, Luis Torrens (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Chicago Cubs play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Luis Torrens Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Luis Torrens At The Plate

  • Torrens is hitting .250 with a double and a walk.
  • Torrens has a hit in five of 13 games played this season (38.5%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this season.
  • Torrens has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in one of 13 games.

Luis Torrens Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Padres have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.48).
  • The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (26 total, one per game).
  • Wacha makes the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 7.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 7.08, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .333 against him.
