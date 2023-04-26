Luis Robert -- .075 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, on April 26 at 1:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:07 PM ET

1:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert has six doubles, five home runs and three walks while hitting .216.

Robert has reached base via a hit in 13 games this season (of 23 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 17.4% of his games in 2023 (four of 23), and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Robert has had an RBI in seven games this year (30.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 14 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings