Lenyn Sosa Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Lenyn Sosa, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Wednesday at 1:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Lenyn Sosa At The Plate
- Sosa is hitting .132 with a double, a home run and a walk.
- In five of 12 games this year, Sosa got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Sosa has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.18).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (30 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kikuchi gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.80 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 21 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the lefty went six innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.80, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
