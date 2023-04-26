Ja Morant NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Grizzlies vs. Lakers - April 26
The Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant included, will be in action at 7:30 PM on Wednesday versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
We're going to break down Morant's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.
Ja Morant Prop Bets vs. the Lakers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|27.5
|26.2
|22.5
|Rebounds
|6.5
|5.9
|5.5
|Assists
|7.5
|8.1
|7.6
|PRA
|41.5
|40.2
|35.6
|PR
|--
|32.1
|28
|3PM
|1.5
|1.5
|1.6
Looking to bet on one or more of Ja Morant's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Ja Morant Insights vs. the Lakers
- Morant is responsible for taking 16.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.9 per game.
- This season, he's accounted for 9.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.
- Morant's Grizzlies average 104.1 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.
- Defensively, the Lakers are ranked 20th in the league, giving up 116.6 points per game.
- Conceding 44.9 rebounds per game, the Lakers are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA.
- Looking at assists, the Lakers are ranked 15th in the NBA, allowing 25.7 per game.
- The Lakers are the 18th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
Ja Morant vs. the Lakers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/24/2023
|44
|19
|4
|7
|1
|1
|3
|4/22/2023
|42
|45
|9
|13
|6
|0
|0
|4/16/2023
|30
|18
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2/28/2023
|34
|39
|10
|10
|0
|0
|2
|1/20/2023
|34
|22
|3
|8
|1
|0
|0
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Morant or any of his Grizzlies teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.