Ian Happ -- batting .308 with five doubles, a home run, six walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the mound, on April 26 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ is hitting .295 with nine doubles, two home runs and 16 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.

Happ has had a hit in 15 of 21 games this season (71.4%), including multiple hits five times (23.8%).

In 21 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Happ has an RBI in seven of 21 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in nine games this season (42.9%), including three multi-run games (14.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 8 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings