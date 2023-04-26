The Chicago Cubs, including Eric Hosmer (batting .138 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI), take on starter Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Eric Hosmer At The Plate

Hosmer has three doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .224.

Hosmer has gotten at least one hit in 42.1% of his games this season (eight of 19), with at least two hits four times (21.1%).

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Hosmer has an RBI in eight of 19 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.

In three games this year (15.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 7 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

