The Chicago Cubs, including Eric Hosmer (batting .138 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI), take on starter Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Hosmer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Eric Hosmer At The Plate

  • Hosmer has three doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .224.
  • Hosmer has gotten at least one hit in 42.1% of his games this season (eight of 19), with at least two hits four times (21.1%).
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • Hosmer has an RBI in eight of 19 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.
  • In three games this year (15.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 7
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Padres have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
  • The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (26 total, one per game).
  • The Padres will send Wacha (2-1) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 7.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 20 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • In four games this season, the 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.08, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .333 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.