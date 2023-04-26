Eloy Jimenez -- batting .162 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, on April 26 at 1:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:07 PM ET

1:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is hitting .183 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Jimenez has picked up a hit in 10 games this season (62.5%), including one multi-hit game.

He has gone deep in two of 16 games played this season, and in 3% of his plate appearances.

In six games this season, Jimenez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in six games this season (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (55.6%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings