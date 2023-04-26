Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (.229 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson leads Chicago in OBP (.412) this season, fueled by 23 hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 156th in slugging.
- Swanson has recorded a hit in 10 of 21 games this year (47.6%), including seven multi-hit games (33.3%).
- In 21 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- In four games this year, Swanson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 47.6% of his games this year (10 of 21), with two or more runs five times (23.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|8
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Padres have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 26 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Wacha makes the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 7.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty went four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- In four games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 7.08 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .333 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.