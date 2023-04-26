Patrick Wisdom and the Chicago Cubs take on Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, at 7:40 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 10th-best in baseball with 29 total home runs.

Chicago is fifth in baseball, slugging .446.

The Cubs have the second-best batting average in the league (.278).

Chicago is the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.8 runs per game (127 total).

The Cubs rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .351.

Cubs batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the third-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

Chicago's pitching staff is second in the majors with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago's 3.33 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in baseball (1.161).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Drew Smyly (2-1 with a 3.13 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his fifth of the season.

His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the lefty tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.

Smyly is looking for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per appearance on the mound.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 4/20/2023 Dodgers L 6-2 Home Javier Assad Michael Grove 4/21/2023 Dodgers W 13-0 Home Drew Smyly Julio Urías 4/22/2023 Dodgers L 9-4 Home Hayden Wesneski Dustin May 4/23/2023 Dodgers L 7-3 Home Marcus Stroman Clayton Kershaw 4/25/2023 Padres W 6-0 Home Justin Steele Blake Snell 4/26/2023 Padres - Home Drew Smyly Michael Wacha 4/27/2023 Padres - Home Hayden Wesneski Seth Lugo 4/28/2023 Marlins - Away Marcus Stroman Jesús Luzardo 4/29/2023 Marlins - Away Caleb Kilian Edward Cabrera 4/30/2023 Marlins - Away Justin Steele Bryan Hoeing 5/1/2023 Nationals - Away Drew Smyly MacKenzie Gore

