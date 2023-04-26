Nico Hoerner and Xander Bogaerts will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres square off at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, at 7:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cubs as -110 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Padres -110 moneyline odds to win. An 8-run total is listed in the contest.

Cubs vs. Padres Odds & Info

  • Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
PUSH -110 -110 8 -115 -105 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

  • The Cubs have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
  • The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

  • The Cubs have a 7-3 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 70% of those games).
  • Chicago has an 8-4 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.
  • The Cubs have an implied moneyline win probability of 52.4% in this matchup.
  • Chicago has played in 22 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-10-0).
  • The Cubs have not had a spread set for a game this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
7-7 6-2 6-6 7-3 7-7 6-2

