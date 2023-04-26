Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Wednesday at 1:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is hitting .235 with nine doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
- In 69.6% of his 23 games this season, Vaughn has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 23 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Vaughn has had an RBI in 11 games this year (47.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (21.7%).
- He has scored at least once six times this season (26.1%), including one multi-run game.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|14
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (21.4%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 4.18 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kikuchi (3-0 with a 3.80 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the New York Yankees, the left-hander tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In four games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.80, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
