Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Andrew Benintendi -- with a slugging percentage of .410 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, on April 26 at 1:07 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.355), slugging percentage (.353) and OPS (.708) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 132nd in the league in slugging.
- Benintendi enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .368.
- In 85.7% of his games this year (18 of 21), Benintendi has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (33.3%) he recorded more than one.
- In 21 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Benintendi has driven in a run in five games this year (23.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In 12 of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|14
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (85.7%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (28.6%)
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.18).
- The Blue Jays rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kikuchi (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.80 ERA in 21 1/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the left-hander went six innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.80, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.