After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Jose Berrios) at 7:07 PM ET on Tuesday.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal has 18 hits, which ranks first among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .269 with nine extra-base hits.

Grandal has gotten a hit in 11 of 20 games this year (55.0%), with at least two hits on five occasions (25.0%).

He has homered in two of 20 games played this year, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Grandal has driven in a run in six games this season (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once five times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 13 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

