Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Jose Berrios) at 7:07 PM ET on Tuesday.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal has 18 hits, which ranks first among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .269 with nine extra-base hits.
- Grandal has gotten a hit in 11 of 20 games this year (55.0%), with at least two hits on five occasions (25.0%).
- He has homered in two of 20 games played this year, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Grandal has driven in a run in six games this season (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once five times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|13
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 4.37 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (30 total, 1.3 per game).
- Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.23 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Houston Astros, the righty threw seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 6.23, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .259 against him.
