Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Yan Gomes -- batting .279 with four home runs, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on April 25 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Dodgers.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes has four home runs and a walk while hitting .255.
- Gomes has recorded a hit in eight of 13 games this season (61.5%), including four multi-hit games (30.8%).
- He has homered in 23.1% of his games in 2023, and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In eight games this year, Gomes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run six times this season (46.2%), including one multi-run game.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (25 total, one per game).
- The Padres are sending Snell (0-3) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.50 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the lefty threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.50, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .292 batting average against him.
