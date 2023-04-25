Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays (14-9) will host Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox (7-16) at Rogers Centre on Tuesday, April 25, with a start time of 7:07 PM ET.

The White Sox are +165 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Blue Jays (-200). The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup.

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SN1

SN1 Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Jose Berrios - TOR (1-3, 6.23 ERA) vs Mike Clevinger - CHW (2-1, 3.26 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the White Sox versus Blue Jays game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the White Sox (+165) in this matchup, means that you think the White Sox will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $26.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Andrew Benintendi hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have entered the game as favorites 12 times this season and won eight, or 66.7%, of those games.

The Blue Jays have a 3-1 record (winning 75% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Toronto has a 66.7% chance to win.

The Blue Jays have a 3-1 record from the four games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Toronto combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total two times.

The White Sox have come away with two wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Oddsmakers have given the White Sox the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +165 moneyline listed for this contest.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+220) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Luis Robert 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+220) Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the White Sox, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 3rd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.