Mike Clevinger will start for the Chicago White Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays and Whit Merrifield on Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are favored in this one, at -200, while the underdog White Sox have +165 odds to win. The contest's total is set at 9 runs.

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SN1

SN1 Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -200 +165 9 -120 +100 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the White Sox were upset in every contest.

When it comes to the over/under, the White Sox and their foes are 4-4-2 in their previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have won in two, or 14.3%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Chicago has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +165.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Chicago and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 12 of its 23 opportunities.

The White Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-6 4-10 4-10 3-6 5-13 2-3

