White Sox vs. Blue Jays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Mike Clevinger will start for the Chicago White Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays and Whit Merrifield on Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.
The Blue Jays are favored in this one, at -200, while the underdog White Sox have +165 odds to win. The contest's total is set at 9 runs.
White Sox vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV: SN1
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Blue Jays
|-200
|+165
|9
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
White Sox Recent Betting Performance
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the White Sox were upset in every contest.
- When it comes to the over/under, the White Sox and their foes are 4-4-2 in their previous 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.
White Sox Betting Records & Stats
- The White Sox have won in two, or 14.3%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Chicago has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +165.
- The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Chicago and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 12 of its 23 opportunities.
- The White Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.
White Sox Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|3-6
|4-10
|4-10
|3-6
|5-13
|2-3
