The Chicago Cubs and Trey Mancini, who went 0-for-0 last time out, take on Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-0) against the Dodgers.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini is hitting .232 with a double, two home runs and two walks.

In 55.6% of his games this season (10 of 18), Mancini has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (22.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in two of 18 games played this year, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

In 33.3% of his games this season, Mancini has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In four games this year (22.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 5 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings