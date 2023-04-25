Seiya Suzuki -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on April 25 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

  • Suzuki is batting .324 with a double, a home run and six walks.
  • In 77.8% of his nine games this season, Suzuki has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • Suzuki has driven in a run in five games this season (55.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in five of nine games so far this year.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Padres' 4.39 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender 25 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Snell gets the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.50 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.50, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .292 against him.
