Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Luis Robert -- with a slugging percentage of .125 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on April 25 at 7:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert is batting .226 with six doubles, five home runs and three walks.
- Robert has picked up a hit in 13 of 22 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- He has hit a long ball in four games this season (18.2%), leaving the park in 5.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 31.8% of his games this season, Robert has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (38.5%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (23.1%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.3 per game).
- Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.23 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Houston Astros, the righty threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In four games this season, the 28-year-old has a 6.23 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .259 to opposing batters.
