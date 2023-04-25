Luis Robert -- with a slugging percentage of .125 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on April 25 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert is batting .226 with six doubles, five home runs and three walks.

Robert has picked up a hit in 13 of 22 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

He has hit a long ball in four games this season (18.2%), leaving the park in 5.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 31.8% of his games this season, Robert has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings