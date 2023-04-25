After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Jake Burger and the Chicago White Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Jose Berrios) at 7:07 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: SN1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jake Burger At The Plate

  • Burger is batting .220 with three doubles, five home runs and five walks.
  • This year, Burger has totaled at least one hit in seven of 15 games (46.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in 33.3% of his games this season, and 10.2% of his chances at the plate.
  • Burger has picked up an RBI in five games this season (33.3%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (20.0%).
  • He has scored in six games this year (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 8
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.37).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Blue Jays are sending Berrios (1-3) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.23 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 6.23, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .259 batting average against him.
