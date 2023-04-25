Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Gavin Sheets (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Chicago White Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is batting .294 with two home runs and six walks.
- Sheets has gotten at least one hit in 42.9% of his games this year (six of 14), with at least two hits three times (21.4%).
- In 14 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Sheets has driven in a run in three games this year (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five games this year (35.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Berrios (1-3) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.23 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Houston Astros, the righty went seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 6.23 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .259 to opposing hitters.
