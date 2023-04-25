On Tuesday, Gavin Sheets (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Chicago White Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is batting .294 with two home runs and six walks.

Sheets has gotten at least one hit in 42.9% of his games this year (six of 14), with at least two hits three times (21.4%).

In 14 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Sheets has driven in a run in three games this year (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five games this year (35.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 9 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings