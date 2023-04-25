On Tuesday, Eric Hosmer (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Chicago Cubs play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Eric Hosmer At The Plate

  • Hosmer has three doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .241.
  • Hosmer has recorded a hit in eight of 18 games this season (44.4%), including four multi-hit games (22.2%).
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Hosmer has driven home a run in eight games this season (44.4%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games.
  • He has scored in three of 18 games (16.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 7
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Padres have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.39).
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (25 total, one per game).
  • Snell gets the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.50 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the lefty went five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.50, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .292 batting average against him.
