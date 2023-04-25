The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus and his .333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus has three doubles and six walks while batting .198.

In 56.5% of his games this year (13 of 23), Andrus has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one.

In 23 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Andrus has had an RBI in three games this year (13.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (13.0%).

In six of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 14 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (7.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings