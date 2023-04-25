Tuesday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (12-9) and the San Diego Padres (12-12) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Cubs securing the victory. Game time is at 7:40 PM on April 25.

The Cubs will look to Justin Steele (3-0) against the Padres and Blake Snell (0-3).

Cubs vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cubs vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 4, Padres 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have won seven of the 10 games they've played as favorites this season.

Chicago has been at least -125 moneyline favorites five times this season and won each of those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 55.6% chance to win.

Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 121 total runs this season.

The Cubs have a 3.49 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.

